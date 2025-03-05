Man Utd plot surprise swoop to sign ex-PL star Nayef Aguerd

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to sign Nayef Aguerd, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils tried to hire a new left-sided defender in the last summer window to support Lisandro Martínez. Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite emerged as the primary target and United even submitted two official proposals to secure his service.

But a deal didn’t come to fruition as they couldn’t agree on a deal in principle with the Merseyside club. Man Utd purchased Ayden Heaven from Arsenal in the last winter window but he is still very young and needs time to develop his career.

Now, amid Martínez’s injury absence, Heaven is the only left-footed centre-back Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal. Luke Shaw can provide cover in the LCB position but has been out injured for most of this season.

So, Fichajes state that Man Utd are once again planning to sign a left-sided defender in the upcoming window and have registered their interest in Aguerd having been impressed by his performances in La Liga this season.

Aguerd to Man Utd

The Moroccan is currently on loan at Real Sociedad from West Ham United and they are willing to secure his service permanently. But, United’s appearance in this race has now complicated the matter.

Aguerd is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and still has two years left in his current contract with the Hammers. Therefore, the East London club are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave this summer.

The 28-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The African is a talented player and would add experience to Man Utd’s squad if they purchase him. However, Amorim’s side need more proven players to rebuild the squad and achieve their lofty ambitions in future.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure Aguerd to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, after being knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend, Man Utd will take on La Real in the first leg of the Europa League last-16 on Thursday night. So, the Red Devils will keep a close eye on Aguerd in both of these games.