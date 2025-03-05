Reece James back as Maresca makes one change | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Copenhagen

Chelsea turn their attention to the UEFA Europa Conference League, which remains the only trophy they can win this season. Their round of 16 first leg clash in the competition is away at the Parken against Copenhagen. Enzo Maresca’s men will look to secure a vital win before next week’s meeting at Stamford Bridge.

Given the increased importance of the Conference League in deciding the course of his team’s season, Maresca is likely to field his best possible eleven without too many rotations. With that said, here is how the Blues might line up for the match.

Goalkeeper – Filip Jorgensen is likely to be picked ahead of the error-prone Robert Sanchez in between the sticks.

Defenders – Injuries in defence are likely to see Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo keep their places in the heart of the back four, while Marc Cucurella may also be handed the nod at left back. Reece James, meanwhile, is expected to replace Malo Gusto at right back, thus captaining the team as well.

No surprises higher up the pitch

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been hard to usurp from their roles in the double pivot for the rest of the Chelsea midfielders. Consequently, both are expected to be handed starting berths in the first leg against Copenhagen ahead of Kiernan-Dewsbury Hall. Meanwhile, Cole Palmer might also start as the team’s attacking midfielder.

Jadon Sancho is likely to start on the left wing, while Pedro Neto may also be handed a start on the right side.

Forward – Christopher Nkunku might be picked to lead the line once more with Nicolas Jackson as well as Marc Guiu sidelined with injuries, and also as the French international looks to add to his great numbers in the Conference League this season.

Here is a look at how the visitors may look on paper.