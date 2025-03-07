Liverpool make enquiries over deal to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko

Liverpool are looking to trump the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea after opening talks over a deal to sign RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko, as per TBR Football.

The 21-year-old is enjoying his best scoring spell since moving to the Red Bull Arena in 2023. His 22 goal contributions at this stage of the season have already surpassed his total of 20 after 42 games last season. The tussle for his signature is expected to be high at the end of the season, and Liverpool are already looking to trump their rivals to secure the youngster.

According to TBR Football, Sesko is open to a departure next season, and the Reds have made enquiries in recent weeks about the possibility of signing him in the summer.

The Slovenia international had earlier indicated his preference for a move to London, with Arsenal and Chelsea leading the race to acquire his signature, according to the report.

However, the report adds that the Reds remain firmly in the race, and Arne Slot has earmarked Sesko as his ‘top target’ to bolster his frontline, with Darwin Nunez open to departing the club.

‘Top target’

Graeme Bailey, TBR Football‘s chief correspondent, claims that the 6ft 5in forward with a £58m release clause has a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig that will aid his transfer from the club if their demands are met. However, the club will not make it mandatory that the release clause be paid in full as long as a viable agreement with the interested club is met.

Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are all reported to be in the race for the youngster, while Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race, according to the report. This could potentially lead to a bidding war with Liverpool in the summer.

Slot has Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo among his forward options this season.

They have performed remarkably well this season, but the difference is the case for Uruguayan forward Nunez, who has netted just six goals in all competitions this season.

Sesko now appears to be the final piece to complete Liverpool’s attack puzzle, but whether Liverpool can beat competition from their rivals remains to be seen.