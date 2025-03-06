Manchester United ‘best-placed’ to sign Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi

Manchester United have now emerged as the ‘best-placed’ club to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

United have struggled in front of goal this season, with forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee underperforming. The club is now looking to make adequate reinforcements in the forward positions, and Adeyemi has been identified as a possible option.

According to the report, the German international has been courted by several top European clubs, including United, who are now the best-placed team to acquire his signature.

The report adds that the Red Devils are looking to reinforce their attack with dynamic prospects, and Adeyemi fits this profile with his dribbling, skill, and decision-making proving essential.

The 23-year-old, valued at €35m (£29m) by Transfermarkt, still has two years left on his contract, and Fichajes reports that Dortmund could cash in on the forward and reinvest the money in other areas of their squad.

Man United should prioritise an experienced forward

Ruben Amorim has not had the best possible start he’d hoped for after agreeing to a move to United last November.

The team have been inconsistent this season, and their chances of qualifying for Europe next season remain slim. They currently sit in 14th place on the Premier League table.

More worrying for the Red Devils is their lacklustre attack, which has struggled for form this season.

The last time a Manchester United forward found the back of the net in the Premier League was in January, when Amad Diallo’s late hat trick inspired Amorim’s side to a 3-1 win over Southampton.

Since then, they have come up against Brighton and Hove Albion, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Ipswich Town—yet not a single recognisable striker has managed to find the back of the net.

This is a worrying statistic for the club, and they’re now looking to address this situation during the summer transfer window by entering the race to sign Adeyemi from Dortmund.

However, the German has struggled for game time this season and has been inconsistent in his performances.

While there’s a growing need for a prolific forward, Adeyemi does not precisely provide a reassuring solution. Hence, a more experienced forward with a keen eye for goal would be the more sensible choice for the club in the summer.