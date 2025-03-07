Liverpool keen on signing AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara

Liverpool have joined a host of top European clubs to indicate interest in signing AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara but face significant competition from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Caughtoffside.

Camara is becoming a household name in the French Ligue 1, and his performances have not gone under the radar. He has quickly become an indispensable figure in the middle of the park for Adi Hütter’s side, with 31 appearances so far across all competitions.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have indicated interest in signing the 21-year-old who has been scouted heavily by several clubs, including the Reds.

However, the Merseyside club could be trumped by Premier League rivals Tottenham in the race for the Senegal international. The report claims that Spurs have stepped up their interest and are also pondering a potential swoop for the midfielder.

Liverpool remain firmly in the race for the defensive midfield ace, who is also of keen interest to the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, as per the report.

Dynamic midfielder

Monaco are open to letting Camara depart the Stade Louis II if they receive an offer around €45-50m (£37-41m), according to the report, a fee that should be within the reach of Liverpool.

Camara is a dynamic midfielder who actively participates in duels and covers positions across both halves of the pitch. However, he is more than just a box-to-box player; he possesses excellent technical ability and creativity, making him a real threat in the final third. This role has proven vital for Senegal during the last AFCON, where his performances earned him the CAF Young Player of the Year award in 2024.

Liverpool currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Curtis Jones as midfield options, and they have performed remarkably well this season.

Gravenberch, Mac Allister, and Szoboszlai have become the spine of Arne Slot’s midfield, and it is unlikely the trio will be dropped or sold. This implies that game time for Camara, if he joins, will be difficult to come by.

A move to Spurs, where he could pair with his compatriot Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park, makes more sense for the youngster at this point.

However, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool can guarantee the Senegalese a pathway in the race for his signature or prioritise other positions.