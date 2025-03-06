Tottenham enter race to sign Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko this summer

Tottenham Hotspur’s injury problems have cost them massively this season with Ange Postecoglou’s men paying the price for a lack of squad depth by remaining in contention for only the UEFA Europa League at this point in the season. Their fitness woes have been compounded by a number of underperforming forwards, so an attacker or two are likely to be acquired this summer.

While the Lilywhites will try to make Mathys Tel’s deal from Bayern Munich permanent, Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig is unlikely to be extended. Richarlison could also be allowed to depart subject to a convincing offer and in order to answer a potential lack of offensive options, Spurs are keen on landing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, GiveMeSport has reported.

Apart from Tottenham, Sesko has been heavily linked with Arsenal as well and though he came close to joining them last year, he penned a new deal in Germany to prolong his development with Leipzig. The forward has a £67 million release clause in his contract, an amount which his employers are expected to demand to part with their prized asset later during the year.

Arsenal could beat Tottenham to Sesko

Although Benjamin Sesko renewed his contract at RB Leipzig, there has been talk of a gentleman’s agreement between the two parties to go their separate ways this summer for the right offer. Arsenal have always remained alert to the situation and could capitalise in the summer having already built a relationship with the Bundesliga side and player’s entourage in the last year or so.

More importantly, the 21-year-old would be playing in the Champions League should he join Arsenal, while that remains doubtful at Tottenham Hotspur, as does his playing time given Sesko will compete with Dominic Solanke for a primary role in the line-up. It remains to be seen who Spurs eventually end up landing, though the Slovenian’s purchase might already be a distant prospect.