Chelsea plotting triple raid on Barcelona this summer as squad rebuild plans gain shape

Chelsea remain alive in only the UEFA Europa Conference League this season as far as silverware is concerned, whereas having lost ground in the title race in the Premier League, Enzo Maresca will hope to secure Champions League football for next season with a top four berth. It is imperative the Blues earn qualification to the European Cup to sign their chief targets in the summer.

Their ambitious plans include a massive raid on La Liga giants Barcelona as Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min) has claimed that Chelsea are looking to sign Fermin Lopez, Jules Kounde and Marc Casado from the Catalans. The source adds that a £50 million offer has been made for Lopez, while enquiries have been lodged into the price tags of the other two players.

Although Barca have alleviated themselves from a majority of their financial troubles, their monetary situation remains delicate and therefore, they might be willing to sell some players for the right money, particularly if they are secondary options in the team. That said, Chelsea, thanks to their riches, could be in a position to land at least one player if not all of them.

Fermin Lopez transfer possible

Barcelona may be willing to part ways with some players but those will ideally include those in their higher salary brackets, such as Frenkie de Jong. It is hard to see Chelsea getting their hands on Marc Casado and Jules Kounde, who have both been instrumental to Hansi Flick’s plans this season whereas the former is a homegrown talent having graduated from La Masia.

Fermin Lopez’s situation could be different, however, as he has struggled for minutes and is behind Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order. With his average output of one goal or assist in just over 110 minutes, the Blues could be enticed by the Spaniard while the Blaugrana also may see value in a £50 million offer for the forward.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see what comes of his situation in the upcoming months as Chelsea are likely to prioritise more experienced and renowned players before investing in a growing talent like Lopez.