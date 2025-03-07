Manchester United willing to offer £67m to sign Marc Casado from Barcelona

Manchester United midfielders Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are not in the club’s plans for the longer run. The Brazilian is determined to run down the remainder of his deal at Old Trafford although the former Tottenham Hotspur star is going to leave as a free agent this summer, thereby freeing up an amount from the club’s salary budget.

With Ruben Amorim keen on landing a player to feature in the double pivot beside Manuel Ugarte, Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Barcelona star Marc Casado in the summer. The 21-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks though it has emerged that the Red Devils are willing to pay £67 million for him.

Casado is one of several talents who have broken into the first-team at Barcelona from their highly-acclaimed academy, La Masia, and although he is a key fixture in Hansi Flick’s plans, Barca’s precarious finances might convince them into getting rid of the Spanish international, if indeed United make as eye-watering an offer as the source suggests.

Man Utd could trump Chelsea

If Barcelona decide to get rid of Marc Casado for the right offer, Manchester United will believe they have a better chance of signing the player than Chelsea. Admittedly, the Red Devils are not in the best position to play in the Champions League or win silverware but with Kobbie Mainoo’s struggle for fitness and form, Casado could slot into the team right away.

At Chelsea, his situation will be far different as he will have to compete with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo for minutes, whilst facing the risk of being one of several youngsters the club has signed lately. It also remains to be seen if the Blues will be willing to match Man United’s £67 million offering for a player with such less experience.

It is important to note, however, that Casado remains a very important part of Barcelona’s plans and it will require several factors to go down south for the Catalans to have to part company with him.