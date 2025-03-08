Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea target Jesus Rodriguez

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Chelsea target and Real Betis star Jesus Rodriguez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Los Veriblancos’ academy back in 2021, he showcased his qualities for the youth team and also established himself as the main man before making his senior debut earlier this season.

Now, the 19-year-old has been displaying impressive performances in Manuel Pellegrini’s starting eleven and is one of the first names on the team sheets.

Although he has scored only once in eight starts in La Liga this season, his ability to dribble past opposition defenders and work rate have been the highlight of his game. The forward was even excellent against Real Madrid last weekend and helped his side beat Los Blancos.

Fichajes state that having been impressed by the Spaniard’s recent performances, Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing him as they always look for talented young players.

Enzo Maresca’s side are even preparing to make a concrete approach to hiring him. However, the Blues aren’t the only club interested in Rodriguez as Liverpool are also keen on securing his service. The youngster still has four and a half years left in his current contract and has a £42m release clause in his existing deal.

Real Betis don’t want to let their star man leave so Chelsea or Liverpool will have to trigger his release clause to lure him away from Estadio Benito Villamarin this summer.

Chelsea have been exploring the market to sign a new left-sided forward as Mykhailo Mudryk has been suspended having been found guilty of breaching doping regulations. Moreover, Jadon Sancho has been struggling to showcase his best in recent times.

On the other hand, Liverpool currently have Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz as the two options to deploy in the LW position. But, Diaz has been tentatively linked with a move away from the club in recent times. Federico Chiesa can also provide cover in this position but has found it difficult to win Arne Slot’s trust.

Rodriguez is a talented young forward and possesses high potential. But, he is still a raw talent and it might be too early for him to take the next step in his career.