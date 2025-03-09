Arsenal plot raid on Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Netherlands international burst onto the scene having displayed impressive performances for Ajax Amsterdam. He won a league title at Johan Cruyff Arena and even guided his team to reach the semi-final of the Champions League in the 2018/19 season.

So, after being attracted by the midfielder, Barcelona decided to hire him back in 2019 but he hasn’t been able to reach his full potential at the Catalan giants. His injury problems have been one of the issues behind it.

Now, De Jong is set to reach the final year of his existing deal this summer so his future has been a subject of speculation in recent months.

Fichajes state that Arsenal want to revamp the midfield department as Thomas Partey and Jorginho are set to leave the club upon the expiration of their respective contracts this summer.

De Jong to Arsenal

They want two midfielders and have already secured the arrival of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich was on their radar but he is set to remain at Allianz Arena by extending his deal.

So, the Gunners are now keen on signing De Jong as Arteta’s ‘great wish’ is to sign him. Barcelona are open to letting him leave if they can’t tie him down to a fresh term over the coming months.

De Jong is valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt and Hansi Flick’s side want an important offer for him. Mikel Arteta’s side are prepared to make an attractive proposal, as per the report.

De Jong is a technically gifted midfielder and likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role. But, he is also efficient in the box-to-box and deep-lying playmaker positions. Additionally, the 27-year-old can provide cover in the centre-back role if needed.

De Jong possesses the necessary attributes to play in Arteta’s system. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him.

However, Partey has continued to play a key role in Arteta’s starting eleven this season, therefore, keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term might be the right decision.

This will enable them to make a significant investment in acquiring a new striker – something they urgently need to finally secure the Premier League title.