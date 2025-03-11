Robertson, Mac Allister and Jota start as Slot makes three changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain tonight at Anfield in the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds will be looking to make the most of their 1-0 advantage from last week’s first leg at the Parc des Princes, which they secured after a late goal from Harvey Elliott and an emphatic display in goal by Alisson Becker.

Arne Slot will be aware that his team needs to put in a more complete display this time out as compared to the outing in Paris, and is set to count on his best players as he bids to secure qualification to the quarter-final of the European Cup. With that said, here is a look at how the Reds could line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to keep his place in goal after a fabulous display in the first leg.

Defenders – The central defenders, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, have led superbly from the back in recent months and are unlikely to be altered versus PSG. Likewise, Trent Alexander-Arnold may also retain his berth at right back. The only change in the back four could see Kostas Tsimikas drop out with Andy Robertson potentially coming in after the Scotsman was rested in the win over Southampton at the weekend.

Jota set to lead the line

Midfielders – Curtis Jones played next to Ryan Gravenberch in the double pivot in the Premier League match on Saturday. While the former Bayern Munich star will expect to start the game, Jones might make way for Alexis Mac Allister, who was a spectator for the first half of the Southampton game. Dominik Szoboszlai will be the favourite to start at number 10.

Mohamed Salah had a disappointing game in Paris last week but will look to make amends in the second leg in front of his home support as he will likely be a starter on the right flank, whereas the left wing may continue to belong to Luis Diaz.

Forward – Diogo Jota could be picked ahead of Darwin Nunez to lead the line with Arne Slot regularly rotating his centre forward.

Here is how Liverpool may look on paper.