Man Utd step up efforts to beat Arsenal to sign Dumfries

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to beat Arsenal in the race to sign Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a dire start to this season under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils decided to part ways with the Dutchman and Ruben Amorim was hired as the new head coach to steady the ship.

However, things haven’t improved much under the Portuguese boss’ guidance as Man Utd are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

United have a squad suited to play in a back four system but Amorim likes to play back three system with wing-backs. The Red Devils didn’t have any proper wing-back so they purchased Patrick Dorgu in the winter window.

He is an LWB and Man Utd are now looking to hire a new RWB. Fichajes state that the Old Trafford club have registered their interest in Dumfries and have already stepped up their efforts to beat the competition in this race as Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in him.

Battle

Inter won’t stop the Netherlands international from leaving this summer if they receive an offer of around £42m from the Red Devils or the North London club.

Dumfries has been playing as a RWB under Simone Inzaghi in recent times so he might be a perfect option for Man Utd to reinforce the right side of the defence.

He has already won a Scudetto title with Inter and have also won several major domestic cup competitions over the last few years.

Moreover, the defender helped his side reach the final of the Champions League in the 2022/23 season before narrowly losing to Manchester City. Additionally, he has been a regular member of the Netherlands squad in recent years.

Arsenal currently have Jurrien Timber and Ben White to deploy in the right-back position so they don’t need a new option to add more depth in this area at the moment.

Therefore, Dumfries would be better off moving to Old Trafford over the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming transfer window if both clubs go head-to-head with each other for his signature.