Arsenal plot swoop to sign Bologna forward Santiago Castro

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Bologna forward Santiago Castro over a possible move in the summer, according to Caughtoffside.

Castro has been a revelation since moving to Serie A in January 2024 from Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield. He has been a key player for Vincenzo Italiano’s Europe-chasing side, netting nine goals and providing eight assists in all competitions. His performances have not only caught the attention of Arsenal but also the Argentine national team, as the 20-year-old has recently received his first international call-up to the senior squad this month.

As per Caughtoffside, Arsenal are monitoring the youngster’s progress as they look to sign him in the summer.

Dubbed ‘Mini Lautaro,’ Castro’s surge in form has impressed Arsenal’s scouts and they have earmarked him for a possible transfer to the Emirates Stadium, according to the report.

Having previously signed Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu from the club, the report adds that the Gunners will look to take advantage of their good relationship with Bologna as an advantage to beat the likes of Juventus, West Ham United, Everton, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa to the signature of the youngster.

Castro to Arsenal

According to the report, the North London club have also identified Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as another potential target.

However, with Caughtoffside stating that Castro would cost between €30-35m (£25-29m), a move for the Argentine would make more economic sense as Delap will likely cost more with several clubs in contention to sign him.

Arsenal currently have no fit centre-forward option, with Mikel Merino filling the role in recent games.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the rest of the season with hamstring and anterior cruciate ligament injuries, respectively.

Hence, a centre-forward is vital not only for the Gunners next season but also for retaining players such as Havertz and Merino in their natural midfield position.

Although Castro is a young centre-forward, at just 20 years of age, his potential and ability indicate that, if nurtured properly, he could become one of the most complete forwards on the continent.

Following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday, the Gunners hope to make amends when they host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in what would be a historic 211th London Derby.