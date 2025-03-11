Man Utd move for Jean-Philippe Mateta ‘gathering pace’

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as Ruben Amorim makes early preparations ahead of next season, as per GIVEMESPORT.

United’s head coach, Ruben Amorim, has not had the luxury of fielding a prolific forward in his team as opposed to his time at Sporting Lisbon, where Viktor Gyökeres was instrumental to his sides success in the Primeira Liga.

It appears United are now looking for a similar profile to reinforce Amorim’s attack next season, as GIVEMESPORT now claims that the Red Devils’ move for a centre-forward is ‘gathering pace,’ and the club have earmarked Mateta for a possible transfer to Old Trafford in the summer.

According to the report, United initially decided to recruit young, promising prospects, with Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap identified as a target to develop and become the club’s leading frontman. However, the club have now changed their strategy to sign players with proven Premier League experience who can settle quickly and make an immediate impact, with Mateta emerging as a key target.

Affordable option

The Frenchman – who has netted 12 Premier League goals this season, including eight in his last eight – suits the profile Man United need to reinforce their attack. The report claims Mateta has a £40m price tag – which looks to be a fair price for the experienced 26-year-old.

However, GIVEMESPORT adds that Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is the club’s priority signing on loan, while RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, FC Porto’s Samu Omorodion, and Amorim’s former player Gyökeres remain among the club’s centre-forward options.

With United sitting in 15th place and a crucial round-of-16 second-leg clash against Real Sociedad coming up, their chances of European football remain slim, and attracting the calibre of such players would be difficult, according to the report.

Hence, the report adds that Mateta now appears to be a quality option with a favourable price tag to salvage Amorim’s attack in the summer.

Scoring at Old Trafford won’t be unfamiliar to Mateta, as the French forward bagged a brace in Palace’s 3-0 victory over United last month.

United will hope to progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League and potentially win the title, as it’s the club’s only option for not just winning silverware but also attracting quality players in the summer.