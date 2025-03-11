Arsenal join race in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike

Arsenal are ‘closely monitoring’ Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Hugo Ekitike ahead of a possible swoop in the summer, as per Sacha Tavolieri.

The France U23 star has been in red-hot form in the Bundesliga this season. With 24 goal and assists so far, he’s currently one of the few forwards with over 20 goal contribution’s in Europe this season, and it’s no surprise that some of Europe’s top clubs, including Arsenal, have earmarked him for a possible transfer.

As per Tavolieri, the Gunners have enquired about the 22-year-old and are ‘closely monitoring’ his situation in Frankfurt ahead of the summer.

Although the North London club are hesitant to formalise their interest in Ekitike at this time, the arrival of newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta in the coming days could change their stance and accelerate their efforts to sign the youngster, according to the report.

However, the Gunners face stern competition for the Frenchman, as the report adds that Newcastle United has also earmarked Ekitike as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak, who is being targeted by Liverpool.

Ekitike to Arsenal

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has four years left on his contract at Deutsche Bank Park and will not come cheap, as Tavolieri claims that Frankfurt will demand a fee in the region of €80m (£67m) to sell their prized asset.

Arsenal’s need for a prolific centre-forward have become a growing necessity in each of their last six transfer windows.

The need for a 20+ goal forward cannot be understated in a title challenge, and Ekitike, who has scored 18 goals in 36 games this season, could salvage the Gunners’ attack if he joins.

The Frenchman is not just prolific in front of goal but also a relentless worker. Strong and agile, he is known for pressing from the front and becomes a significant threat when dropping deep to collect the ball. With his smooth touch, quick movement, and tendency to cut in from the left wing, comparisons to a young Thierry Henry are not far off.

With the league title looking to be lost to Liverpool, adding a prolific striker would give Arsenal another chance of finally landing the coveted Premier League title after three seasons of coming close.