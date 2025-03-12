Arsenal and Liverpool ‘hold talks’ to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling it out for the summit of the Premier League, as many anticipated they would at the start of the season, but one of the surprise packages of this campaign have been Bournemouth. The Cherries have had a brilliant few months under Andoni Iraola, with several of their players expected to be the subject of interest to the bigger English sides.

Dean Huijsen is among those linked with a transfer elsewhere and according to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Liverpool have held talks with the 19-year-old over a prospective summer swoop. He has a £50 million release clause in his contract at the Vitality Stadium, a figure that Bournemouth are likely to refer to any of his interested parties.

Huijsen has earned a quick reputation in the Premier League for his modern attributes, such as being composed on the ball and having a good passing range, apart from doing the basics of defending superbly. He is a threat from set-piece situations and proficient with both feet, thereby becoming an attractive as well as differential option for several clubs.

Liverpool may beat Arsenal to Huijsen

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on revamping the depth of his squad and therefore, Dean Huijsen has unsurprisingly established himself as a target for Arsenal. Though both his suitors are well-equipped financially, Liverpool might have the upper hand in their bid to land the former Juventus defender considering they could allow him to play regular minutes right from the word go.

Virgil van Dijk is in the final few months of his contract on Merseyside and though he may renew, Liverpool need to plan for life after their captain considering he is in the dusk of his career. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is also in the final 12 months of his contract and Real Madrid are said to be circling around him, so Huijsen might become a regular starter at Anfield soon.

If he were to join Arsenal, the centre back would need to compete with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba for minutes. The duo have been indispensable in recent weeks and there is no good reason for Arteta to replace them either. At his age, the last thing Huijsen would want is for his game time to be compromised, thus making Liverpool a more viable destination.