Liverpool in battle with Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Ademola Lookman

Liverpool are looking to trump a host of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, in the race to sign Atalanta in-form forward Ademola Lookman, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The Reds have been flying this season and are on course for a potential second Premier League title. Having gone quiet in the last two transfer windows with only two signings, the club are now looking to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

According to Tuttojuve, Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Lookman, who favours a move back to England in the summer.

Arne Slot has mostly utilised Luis Diaz in the left wing position in the Premier League and Champions League, with limited options to rotate as Federico Chiesa has yet to find his footing.

Hence, a move for the African Footballer of the Year to Anfield will hand the Dutch manager adequate depth to challenge his rivals next season.

However, the Merseyside outfit face stern competition in the race for Lookman’s signature as Tuttojuve claims that Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen to sign the London-born winger, while Man City, Newcastle United, and Juventus are also keeping an eye on things.

Lookman eyes England return

The Nigerian international is anticipated to leave the Gewiss Stadium at the end of the season, with Atalanta valuing the forward at €60m (£50m), as per the report. However, that his price tag could rise further if his impressive form persists.

Lookman has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe this season. He has been key to Atalanta’s Scudetto title-chasing side and sporadic goalscoring form in Serie A, where they lead with 63 goals.

He has scored 18 goals across all competitions this season, including 13 in Serie A and five in the Champions League. While finishing is his standout trait, he has also proven to be a creative outlet, setting up seven assists for his teammates.

Having previously played in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, adaptation will not be a problem for the Nigerian, who now prefers a move back to the League.

With a host of other Premier League clubs interested in the 27-year-old, it remains to be seen how proactive Liverpool will act to try and sign the prolific forward ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.