Arsenal ‘in pole position’ to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia

Arsenal are ‘in pole position’ to sign highly-rated Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer, according to Spanish outlet Cadena SER.

Garcia has been a key part of Espanyol’s first team since coming through the ranks at the famous Espanyol Cantera academy. He played a significant role in the team’s promotion from the Segunda division to LaLiga’s top flight and has become one of the standout goalkeepers in the league.

This season, he holds the record for the most saves in the league, and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal back in the race for his signature.

As per Cadena SER, Arsenal are now in ‘pole position’ to complete a swoop for the Spain U21 international this summer after making an unsuccessful attempt to bring him to the Emirates last summer.

Citing Santi Ovalle, the report adds that a bit of complexity could emerge in the deal as David Raya is Mikel Arteta’s current first-choice goalkeeper, raising doubts over whether Garcia would be willing to play second-fiddle to the former Brentford shot-stopper.

Arsenal eye Joan Garcia move

This is where Barcelona, who have earmarked the goalkeeper as their first-choice in the future, could have the edge, as the report adds that the Catalan giants have been working behind the scenes in recent weeks to monitor the player’s situation and are willing to make a swoop if an opportunity emerges.

However, the Gunners have reportedly made a €25m (£21m) offer, which could potentially rise by an extra €5 (£4m) if the 23-year-old is called up to the Spanish national team, as per the report.

Garcia has arguably been the best goalkeeper in LaLiga this season, and his shot-stopping abilities have played a key part in keeping Espanyol safe from relegation.

The Spaniard also possesses efficient ball-playing ability. He accurately threads long and short passes during buildup despite being under pressure from opponents.

While Garcia is regarded as a future prospect, the 6ft 2in star could also be a long-term solution in goal for the Gunners, potentially guarding the net for the next decade.

With the Spain U21 star rejecting a potential second-choice role, it’ll be interesting to see what Arsenal’s plans are to beat Barcelona to sign the youngster this summer.