[Teams] Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes 7 changes

Arsenal just need to finish the job when they take on PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The Gunners thrashed PSV 7-1 in last weeks first leg at the Philips Stadion so they need to avoid a heavy defeat tonight in order to book their place in the quarter finals. Goals from Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, Riccardo Calafiori and a brace for Martin Odegaard did the damage in Holland and Arsenal are now virtually guaranteed a place in the last-8.

Understandably, Mikel Arteta has taken the opportunity to rest some of his key players ahead of Sunday’s clash with Chelsea as he’s made seven changes from the side that started the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

David Raya is one of four players to retain their places as the Spaniard keeps goal once again while Gabriel Magalhaes marshals the Arsenal defence. Ben White is recalled to start his first game since recovering from a serious knee injury while Jacub Kiwior and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also recalled.

Jorginho comes in to start in the holding role with Thomas Partey dropping out but Declan Rice keeps his place. Oleksandr Zinchenko is handed a start in midfield – a position he’s comfortable playing having been deployed their several times for his country. Martin Odegaard is rested.

Raheem Sterling is given a chance to impress on the wing while Kieran Tierney comes in to start on the left flank. Mikel Merino keeps his place up front – which is a risk considering Arsenal’s lack of striker options with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out.

Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli are all attacking options for Arsenal on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, White, Gabriel, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Zinchenko, Rice, Sterling, Tierney, Merino.

Subs: Neto, Setford, Timber, Calafiori, Saliba, Partey, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia

PSV Eindhoven

Benitez; Ledezma, Nagalo, Obispo, Malacia; Til, Schouten, Babadi; Bakayoko, Perišic, Driouech

Subs: Drommel (GK), Schiks (GK), Karsdorp, Flamingo, Dest, L. de Jong, Lang, Boscagli, Bajraktarević, Veerman, Land