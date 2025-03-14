Liverpool & Tottenham battling to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds have an extremely talented squad so Arne Slot has managed to help them mount a Premier League title charge this season, although he wasn’t given many new signings in the last two transfer windows.

However, it has been reported that the Merseyside club are planning to make moves this summer to refresh the squad and challenge on all fronts next campaign.

Caught Offside state that Liverpool are willing to strengthen the attacking midfield position and have registered a firm interest in Gibbs-White following his eye-catching displays in the Premier League this season.

Forest don’t want to sell the Englishman just yet and are planning to hold talks with him over a fresh term with his current contract set to run until 2027. However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are open to letting him leave the club if they receive an offer of around £50m.

Battle

Apart from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur are also showing a keen interest in signing him, while Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are in this race as well.

The 25-year-old has been helping his side mount a top-four charge in the Premier League this season. Forest are surprisingly third in the table with 51 points from 28 games, sitting four points behind second-placed Arsenal.

He has even guided his team to reach the quarterfinal of the FA Cup. In 24 league appearances, he has made 11 goal contributions thus far this term.

Spurs currently have James Maddison as the only specialist creative midfielder so amid his injury absence, Dejan Kulusevski played in the CAM role. But, he is more comfortable out wide.

Gibbs-White is a dynamic hard-working player and has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for the Merseyside club or the North London club if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Forest star eventually leaves the club in the upcoming transfer window to take the next step in his career.