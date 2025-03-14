Man Utd & Arsenal eye move to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with each other over the deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season and have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Therefore, they need a complete rebuild to return to their best and are hoping that Ruben Amorim will be able to do that.

It has widely been reported that United must sign a new prolific goalscorer to address the goal-scoring problems. But, they are also planning to bolster the CAM position.

Caught Offside state that Amorim’s side have expressed a firm interest in Gibbs-White after being impressed by his performances this season and could make a formal approach to hire him this summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are keen on keeping hold of their star man and are planning to open talks with him to extend his deal – which will expire in 2027.

But, the Reds would be prepared to cash-in on Gibbs-White should his potential suitors such as Man Utd submit a formal proposal worth around £50m.

Battle

The report say that Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in him as Arsenal are also considering making a move for him. Additionally, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are in this race as well.

Arsenal currently have Martin Odegaard as the only attacking midfielder after letting Fabio Vieira leave the club last summer. So, amid the Norwegian’s injury absence, Leandro Trossard played in this position.

However, the Belgian is more comfortable out wide. Ethan Nwaneri can provide cover in this position if needed but is still young and needs time to reach his full potential.

Gibbs-White has been in fine form for Forest in recent times as after helping them survive relegation last term, he has been guiding Santo’s side to finish in the Champions League spot this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions or the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service this summer.