Arsenal set to attempt summer swoops for four players with £300 million transfer budget

Arsenal recently appointed Andrea Berta as their sporting director, whose maiden transfer window in the upcoming summer is expected to be among the busiest ones in the club’s history. With the first team encountering numerous injury woes and very likely falling short in the Premier League for the third straight year, there is a visible need for better depth and quality.

GiveMeSport has reported that Arsenal are set to have a £300 million budget for this summer’s transfer window and Berta has specifically shortlisted four players for the anticipated revamp. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi complete the rumoured wish-list.

The La Liga trio and the Magpies star are on the shopping list in addition to a striker and if funds permit, a secondary left back. Alexander Isak is the preferred target for the number nine role, as per the report, while Matheus Cunha is also admired by Berta, who landed him at Atletico Madrid in 2021. However, all signs are indicating towards a deal for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

An exciting window ahead for Arsenal

Arsenal have not had a groundbreaking squad rebuild for several years, though the way matters have panned out in recent seasons suggest it is the ideal time for a major revamp. There is not much to doubt about the quality of the current crop of players, though a relatively narrow roster has struggled to show up in the business end of a number of seasons on the bounce.

This time around especially, Mikel Arteta has had to make do without three of his best attackers. Understandably, the purchase of a striker is going to be at the top of the board’s agendas although it should be just as important to ponder over replacing Thomas Partey and adding competition for Bukayo Saka, which Martin Zubimendi and Nico Williams, respectively, are likely to do.

Joan Garcia will also be a vital addition as he will provide much-needed competition to David Raya, whereas Neto is expected to return to Bournemouth at the end of the campaign. The Espanyol goalkeeper is very good with the ball at his feet and distributes nicely from the back, so it comes as no surprise that he has been linked with a swoop to Arteta’s technically adept side.

It will be interesting to see what comes of Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes with Manchester City also keen on him, while it remains to be seen who their potential left back targets are as well. For now, the collective focus will be on finishing as high as possible in the Premier League and doing their best in the Champions League but things are set to move quickly come summer.