Chelsea and Liverpool set to battle for the signing of Liam Delap this summer

Liverpool are expected to sell Darwin Nunez in the summer off the back of his poor maiden campaign under Arne Slot, whereas Luis Diaz’s future has also been a subject of speculation in recent months. Apart from the South Americans, there is also concern over Diogo Jota’s form, so he also could be let go of unless there is a major improvement in his form and fitness in the near future.

A forward’s signing is likely to be on the club’s radar, consequent to a number of supposed departures, and according to TBR Football, Liverpool are interesting in signing Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap. Chelsea are also keen on the former Manchester City star, who has notched 10 goals and assisted two times in all competitions for the Tractor Boys this season.

Delap arrived at Ipswich Town last summer after winning three Premier League titles very early in his career at Man City, though it is heavily anticipated for him to leave with Kieran McKenna’s side likely to relegate back to the Championship for next season. It has been suggested that Delap is likely to cost £40 million his employers resigned to losing him at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool could pip Chelsea to Delap

If a battle for Liam Delap’s signatures comes down between Chelsea and Liverpool, the Reds are likely to have an advantage. As recent Premier League champions and perhaps a more balanced side than the Blues, they would be better placed to offer the 22-year-old a more conducive environment to win titles as opposed to Enzo Maresca’s squad, which is in a transitional phase.

Chelsea also seem to be more inclined towards signing a striker with better numbers and experience, so they might not make Delap as much of a priority as Liverpool could either. They have been linked with the likes of Victor Boniface, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres of late, who are all admittedly a notch above Delap in quality at present.

Manchester City hold a buyback clause for their former player as well and it remains to be seen if they exercise the prerogative ahead of their fellow Premier League giants.