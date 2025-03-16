Gakpo starts as Slot makes 3 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle United

Liverpool have the chance to emphatically bounce back from their Champions League elimination midweek when they face Newcastle United this evening at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup Final. Though the team already has one hand on the Premier League title, the League Cup could be Arne Slot’s maiden trophy at the club if he can trump Eddie Howe’s men.

The Reds are also defending their title as champions in the competition, which they won in 2023/24 as well having beaten Chelsea in the final. Here is how the Reds could feature in this year’s edition at Wembley against the Magpies.

Goalkeeper – Caoimhin Kelleher has played extensively for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and may come in place of Alisson Becker for the final.

Defenders – For a fixture of as much magnitude, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are likely to be retained as the central defenders by the manager. Andy Robertson could also be picked at left back ahead of Kostas Tsimikas. There is set to be a change at right back, however, with Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of the game owing to an injury. Consequently, Jarell Quansah might feature as his replacement as Conor Bradley is also on the treatment table.

Gakpo to lead the line

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to keep their places in the double pivot, as could Dominik Szboszlai as the attacking midfielder with Arne Slot unlikely to spring any surprises to his team selection in the final.

Mohamed Salah, a player who may be in his Liverpool swansong, could feature as the right winger whereas Luis Diaz is going to be the favourite to keep his play on the left flank.

Forward – With Darwin Nunez as well as Diogo Jota failing to deliver in front of goal of late, Cody Gakpo might be deployed as the team’s solitary centre forward. The Dutchman is having a superb campaign with 16 goals and five assists, and will look to grace the Carabao Cup Final with a match-winning display.

Here is how Liverpool may look on paper.