Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United pondering over summer swoop for Barcelona star Raphinha
Manchester United are set to undergo a massive rebuilding project in the summer, particularly in their offensive department. Antony and Marcus Rashford might not have futures at the club in spite of good displays on loan at Real Betis and Aston Villa, whereas Alejandro Garnacho has also been linked with a swoop elsewhere, thus opening up a vacancy for a winger in the squad.
Football London has reported that Manchester United are keen on signing Barcelona superstar Raphinha, who has emerged as a Ballon d’Or candidate for this year and is having the season of his life in Spain. Before the La Liga’s outing against Atletico Madrid late on Sunday, the Brazilian had 29 goals and 16 assists in all competitions under his belt in the ongoing campaign.
Though Raphinha is having a superb year, his transfer valuation has not risen exponentially as a result of his age, 28, and the validity of his contract at Barca until June 2027. Therefore, the source adds that he could be available for just £60 million in the summer with Barcelona’s financial problems likely to compel them into getting rid of almost every player on their payroll.
Man Utd move unlikely
Raphinha has been one of the world’s best players this season and is well and truly living up to the potential he showed during his days at Leeds United. Regardless of whether or not he wins the Ballon d’Or this season, he is unlikely to leave Barcelona to join Manchester United, which will be a step down for him in more ways than one.
Firstly, the Red Devils have less chances of playing in the Champions League next year, while their project is nowhere as budding or exciting as Barcelona’s. With that said, the club is also expected to have their hands tied in the summer, so it remains to be seen whether they will be able to afford a move for Raphinha with other areas of the squad requiring a revamp as well.
If the South American were to leave Barcelona any time soon, a move to Liverpool seems like the most reasonably scenario with the Reds also reportedly having shown an interest in him to replace Mohamed Salah this summer.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 2 seconds ago
Manchester United pondering over summer swoop for Barcelona star Raphinha
Manchester United are set to undergo a massive rebuilding project in the summer, particularly...
-
Arsenal/ 11 hours ago
Arsenal at a very advanced stage to sign Martin Zubimendi
According to respected journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are in very advanced negotiations to sign...
-
Premier League/ 12 hours ago
Tottenham ‘very interested’ in West Ham target Angel Gomes
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing West Ham United target and LOSC...
-
Premier League/ 12 hours ago
Johnson starts as Postecoglou makes 3 changes | Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur face Fulham at Craven Cottage on matchday 28 of the Premier League...
-
Liverpool/ 12 hours ago
Gakpo starts as Slot makes 3 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle United
Liverpool have the chance to emphatically bounce back from their Champions League elimination midweek...