Liverpool willing to bid £42 million to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes

Liverpool were beaten in the Carabao Cup Final by Newcastle United on Sunday, just a few days after being eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. In the European Cup in particular, they were easily outrun in midfield, thereby signalling the need for a new signing in the engine room who can help them control possession better.

Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min) has claimed that the Reds are willing to make an offer worth £42 million to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes in the summer after his exceptional season at the Molineux. The 24-year-old is an important part of Vitor Pereira’s plans but it is debatable whether or not he can turn down interest from Liverpool.

Gomes has 31 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season, having played as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder as well as a number 10 on a few occasions. The Brazilian is versatile in the middle of the park and provides great control of the ball, while also being capable of playing good long passes to the forwards, an attribute Liverpool would benefit hugely from.

A low-cost alternative to Zubimendi

Liverpool have showed a keen interest in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi since last summer and are likely to prioritise him in the upcoming transfer window as well. However, with Arsenal, Manchester City as well as Real Madrid hovering over his services, Joao Gomes is a good low-cost alternative for the Spanish international.

If the Reds were to overpay for Zubimendi, it could jeopardise their plans of rebuilding their defensive and offensive departments, hence making Gomes an attractive option from a cost perspective. Moreover, it remains to be seen if Arne Slot is prepared to radically change his setup in midfield with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch impressing in a double pivot, so if a new signing were to have limited minutes early in his career at Anfield, spending lesser on Gomes makes more sense.