Liverpool battling with Arsenal to sign Joao Pedro

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager last summer, the Reds enjoyed a stellar first half of this season. They were even dreaming about winning the quadruple at one stage.

However, Liverpool’s form has dropped in recent weeks as after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle, they failed to secure their place in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

Last weekend, they lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United. Therefore, Slot’s side can only end the season with the Premier League title, they are currently at the top of the table with a 12-point lead.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Slot is keen on strengthening the frontline by signing a new striker with Pedro on his wishlist. Therefore, the Reds could make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Battle

The 23-year-old, valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2028 with the Seagulls. He has no release clause in his deal so Fabian Hurzele’s side are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him this summer.

The journalist claims Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in the Brazilian as Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on luring him away from AMEX Stadium.

The Gunners are said to be planning to hire a new striker this summer to finally win the Premier League. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two centre-forward options the Gunners currently have but neither has managed to showcase that they would be able to help the North London club achieve their lofty ambitions. Now, both have picked up season-ending injuries.

Pedro is a versatile forward as he is comfortable in the centre-forward and the left wing position, moreover, he can provide cover in the attacking midfield position if needed.

The former Watford man has displayed impressive performances in the Premier League this season and as a result, he has been selected to play for Brazil in this international break.

Pedro is a Premier League proven player so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club purchase him this summer.