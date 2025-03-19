Liverpool set sights on signing Leverkusen star Frimpong

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the German side from Celtic back in 2021, the Netherlands international has enjoyed a successful time at BayArena in recent years.

He helped his side win the domestic double last campaign. The 24-year-old even guided his team to reach the final of the Europa League before losing to Atalanta. Moreover, he won the German Super Cup ahead of this season.

However, Leverkusen haven’t been able to replicate last season’s performances this term and their only possible chance of winning a silverware is DFB Pokal. Xabi Alonso’s side have reached the semi-final of this competition.

In 40 appearances in all competitions, Frimpong has scored four goals and registered nine assists thus far this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have set their sights on signing the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold – who is highly likely to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

Frimpong to Liverpool

The 24-year-old still has more than three years left in his current contract but he has an agreement with Leverkusen to leave ahead of next season for a fee of around £34m.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of the mainstays of Liverpool’s success over the years, winning every possible major competition. He is currently deemed one of the best fullbacks in the world, therefore, if the Merseyside club eventually lose him for free then that will be a huge blow.

Frimpong is a talented player and is excellent going forward. However, he predominantly plays as a wing-back under Alonso and apart from that, he can play as a right winger.

The Dutchman doesn’t have much experience of playing in the right-back position and Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman doesn’t even trust him to play in this role.

Therefore, Frimpong might not be an ideal option for Liverpool to reinforce the right side of the defence if they hire him to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Frimpong’s service in the upcoming transfer window.