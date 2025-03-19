Manchester United ‘intensively scouting’ four strikers ahead of summer revamp

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund broke a scoreless streak of over 20 Premier League matches when he scored in their 3-0 win over Leicester City ahead of the international break. However, with only three goals under his belt in the English top flight all season, it is unlikely for Ruben Amorim to continue with the Danish international as his number nine next season.

Florian Plettenberg has reported that Manchester United are ‘intensively scouting’ for new strikers and have drawn up a four-man shortlist of players they could sign in the summer.

Bundesliga hitmen Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko have been mooted as potential purchases, while Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen are being considered too, as per the journalist.

Osimhen most likely to join United

Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen are the two players most likely to join Manchester United in the summer. Hugo Ekitike is not as experienced as some of the club’s other targets, whereas Benjamin Sesko might be closer to joining Arsenal than anybody else. In Gyokeres’ case, Ruben Amorim’s relationship with him and Sporting Lisbon is a plus point.

Osimhen’s capture would be the most fruitful from the board’s perspective, however, with Napoli reportedly holding an interest in Rasmus Hojlund, thus opening the door to a swap deal. It is vital United get rid of players who are not part of their plans to ensure they can comfortably sign new faces, hence signifying that a swap deal works best for them.

Hojlund has previously flourished in the Serie A and would have the option to return to a familiar setting, whereas Osimhen will be granted a Premier League switch after several months of speculation sandwiched between a loan at Galatasaray. His £62 million release clause will also be reduced by Hojlund’s inclusion in a deal, so United can pay the Nigerian a decent wage too.