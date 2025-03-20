Man Utd & Liverpool interested in signing Jonathan David

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per Caught Offside.

Rasmus Hojlund has been the Red Devils’ first-choice centre-forward option, and Joshua Zirkzee was hired from Bologna last summer to support the Dane.

However, the former Atalanta star has been struggling to showcase his best in the Premier League. He even went goalless in 21 consecutive games in all competitions before breaking his duck against Leicester City last weekend.

On the other hand, following a difficult start to his life at Old Trafford, Zirkzee has been displaying promising performances in the attacking midfield position in recent matches. Therefore, youth team striker Chido Obi has been playing as the backup striker for Man Utd.

It has been reported that Ruben Amorim wants to bolster the Red Devils’ striker position by signing a new prolific goalscorer and they have been linked with a host of names ahead of the upcoming window.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are interested in David and could make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford this summer. The Canadian is set to be available for free so he would be an ideal option for United to bolster the frontline amid their recent financial difficulties.

However, Liverpool are also plotting a swoop for him, additionally, Arsenal, West Ham United, Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a move for him by taking advantage of his current situation. Therefore, he isn’t short of potential suitors at the moment.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez are the two strikers Liverpool currently have but the Portuguese has been struggling to showcase his best in recent games after returning from his injury problems.

On the other hand, Núñez hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League since joining from SL Benfica for a big fee a few years ago. So, Arne Slot has used Luis Diaz in the centre-forward position this season.

David – valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt – has been in excellent form this season, making 33 goal contributions in all competitions. So, he might be a shrewd bargain acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him.