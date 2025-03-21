Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool interest in signing Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez

Liverpool were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League last week and suffered defeat at Newcastle United’s hands in the Carabao Cup the following weekend. Arne Slot’s men were a shadow of what they have been for much of the season and though they might be closing in on the Premier League, a squad rebuild is very much on the cards for the summer.

Among several anticipated new arrivals, a left back’s purchase is also planned with Andy Robertson’s recent form a cause for concern whereas Kostas Tsimikas has also not been worthy of much credit. The Reds have been linked with purchasing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez off the back of his wonderful campaign and their interest has now been confirmed.

Caught Offside reported Fabrizio Romano saying that Liverpool are indeed keen on the Hungarian and that ‘they love Milos Kerkez’. The transfer insider added that he is ‘in the list’ with the club pondering over revamping ‘several positions’. It is expected for the 21-year-old to cost £40 million and Liverpool are unlikely to encounter much competition for him.

Kerkez and Liverpool a perfect match

Liverpool might part company with two of their best full backs from the last few years in Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The latter has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid, and although Milos Kerkez is not exactly a replacement for the Englishman, his offensive attributes are certainly reminiscent of the Melwood graduate’s terrific strength higher up the pitch.

Kerkez has been superb for Bournemouth this season and has shown exceptional potential under Andoni Iraola. A transfer to Anfield would help him do better offensively given the offensive fluidity the Reds have in comparison to the Cherries. He is a player who is fantastic down the left with the ball at his feet whereas his crossing is also an admirable attribute.

For only £40 million, Liverpool would comfortably be able to afford the 21-year-old. His age is a sign of better things to come in terms of quality, while also being an indicator of the player having much of his career still under his belt. Under Robertson’s wings, he could continue developing his game, particularly his defensive awareness and positioning, before fully replacing the Scotsman.