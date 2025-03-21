Liverpool have put Lookman at top of wishlist



According to TuttoAtalanta, Liverpool have identified Atalanta star Ademola Lookman as a top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have had an exceptional campaign under manager Arne Slot. They look on course to win the Premier League with a 12-point gap over 2nd-placed Arsenal.

Irrespective of this, Liverpool could have a busy summer ahead. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave at the expiry of their contracts on June 30.

Salah has been hugely important for the Reds with 32 goals and 22 assists across all competitions, and the club have a headache on their hands if he were to leave on a free transfer.

TuttoAtalanta now claim that Liverpool have long had Lookman at ‘the top of their market notebook’, but there is also interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Lookman has his sights on playing Champions League football at his next club.

Lookman had Premier League spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, but he did not make a significant impression at any of those clubs. He also struggled during his time at RB Leipzig, but his fortunes have changed since his move to Bergamo.

The Nigerian ace has been sensational for Atalanta over the last 2 years. Lookman registered 17 goals and 9 assists for the Serie A outfit last season. He grabbed the headlines with a stupendous hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

He has matched a similar tally this season with 18 goals and 7 assists and could have a big role to play in the next 2 months as Atalanta aim to qualify for the Champions League. Irrespective of this, Lookman has made the decision to pursue a new challenge.

The Charlton Athletic graduate has had a strained relationship with manager Gian Piero Gasperini this campaign and could prefer a new club. Liverpool could be an ideal destination for him. Lookman could get the opportunity to play anywhere in attack.

Lookman has operated as a striker or second striker for Atalanta but can also play on either wing. He has a Transfermarkt value of £46 million, and the Reds may have to pay something similar to secure his services from Atalanta this summer.

The versatile ace is contracted to Atalanta until June 2026 but there is an option to extend for 12 months.