Man Utd to revive interest in signing Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are reportedly planning to revive their interest in signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, as per The Sun.

The Red Devils decided to reinforce the centre-back position last summer and initially prioritised purchasing the Englishman. They even submitted two official proposals to get the deal done but an agreement with the Toffees couldn’t be found. In the end, Man Utd hired Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro to strengthen the defence.

Still, United are planning to purchase a new centre-back this summer as Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are looking set to leave the club as free agents upon the expiration of their respective contracts at the end of this season.

Moreover, Lisandro Martínez has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for an extended period. Ayden Heaven has also picked up an injury recently and it is not clear the extent of his problem.

Harry Maguire’s future has also been hanging in the air as he will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season. So, Ruben Amorim’s side may look to cash-in on him to avoid losing him for free.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

The Sun report that although Man Utd couldn’t secure Branthwaite’s service last summer, they remain keen on hiring him and are ready to submit a formal £50m bid in the upcoming window.

United launched a similar offer last summer but the Toffees rejected it, now, they might accept the fee this time around as Branthwaite is willing to move to Old Trafford to take the next step in his career.

However, the player wants to play in the Champions League and United might fail to secure their place in this competition next season so this could prevent this deal from happening.

Amorim’s side are currently in the bottom half of the league table so the only way for them to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition is by winning the Europa League.

Branthwaite, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air and efficient in defensive contributions. He has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times so he could be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.