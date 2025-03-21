Manchester United eyeing massive double swoop for La Liga duo Nico Williams and Raphinha

Manchester United’s offensive department could be set for a massive rebuild in the summer, especially if they are permanently able to bid farewell to the likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. A number of other players, like Alejandro Garnacho, have been speculated to depart though his future is not as precarious as some of his teammates.

While adding a new number nine is clearly on the club’s list of priorities, they are also looking to acquire a right and left winger. TEAMtalk has reported that Manchester United are planning to turn to La Liga’s two most historic clubs, Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona as they look to sign Nico Williams and Raphinha in the upcoming transfer window.

Williams has a release clause of £48 million in his contract at San Mames and is likely to leave in the summer, while Raphinha’s future could also twist in case of a convincing enough offer. Barcelona were asking for £67 million for him last year and although no offer was made close to that particular valuation in 2024, that could well change this time around.

Man Utd moves unlikely for either player

Nico Williams and Raphinha have been the cream of the crop amongst wingers around the world and not just in La Liga. Williams has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid and could pick all three of them over Manchester United, who are far too unstable at the moment from a sporting as well as financial perspective to attract the world’s best talents.

Likewise, Raphinha will look for a winning project if he is indeed to leave Barcelona with Champions League football expected to be a bare minimum criteria in his potential decision-making. Plus, though his employers are in a delicate situation financially, Hansi Flick values him very highly and it is arguable that he is the last player the Catalans would be open to getting rid of.

Manchester United were a dream destination for some of the world’s top players in recent years but have become quite the opposite of that over the last decade or so. Their interest in Raphinha and Williams is far too ambitious to say the least, while at the same time, it will be interesting to see what kind of players they are able to lure to Old Trafford later in the year.