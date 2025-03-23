Man Utd learn price tag to sign Barcelona star Raphinha

Manchester United have learned that they will need to pay a hefty fee to secure the signing of Barcelona forward Raphinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils have embarked on a new era under Ruben Amorim’s guidance having parted ways with Erik ten Hag earlier this season. Overall, it was a disappointing spell for the Dutchman at Old Trafford, still, he helped the club win two domestic trophies.

Man Utd had a disappointing start under Amorim but were showing signs of improvement in the last few games before this international break.

United will have to make a complete rebuild to return to their best and are seemingly planning to bolster the flanks this summer. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony have been sent out on loan and are likely to be sold permanently this summer.

Fichajes claim that Man Utd have started showing a ‘genuine’ interest in Raphinha as they believe the Brazilian would be the right option to strengthen the frontline.

Although the forward has been a key player for Barcelona under Hansi Flick, the Catalan giants might be open to cashing-in on him amid their financial difficulties and have slapped a whopping £101m price tag on his head.

Raphinha to Man Utd

United have also found themselves in financial difficulties having wasted huge money over the last decade so the Blaugrana’s price tag would be a huge stumbling block for Amorim’s side to seal the deal.

The South American likes to be deployed on the right side of the front three but hasn’t been able to play in his preferred position for Barcelona in recent times due to Lamine Yamal’s presence. Therefore, he has featured mostly as a right winger this season and has also played in the attacking midfield position.

Raphinha has been enjoying a stellar campaign this season, scoring 27 goals and registering 18 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions. He has been guiding his side to mount a title charge in La Liga and has also helped them reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

Moreover, the Catalan giants have reached the semi-final of the Copa del Rey so Flick’s side have an opportunity to win the treble this season.

Raphinha has experience playing in the Premier League having previously spent time with Leeds United and has been looking more mature in recent times. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they manage to lure him to Old Trafford.