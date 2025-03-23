Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Olympiacos forward Charalampos Kostoulas

Manchester United have entered the ‘next level’ in talks to complete the transfer of Olympiacos forward Charalampos Kostoulas, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

Following a strong start to the U19 Greek Super League, where he netted five goals in just two games, the 17-year-old broke through the first team and has made 21 appearances, netting six goals. His performances in the league also earned him a place in José Luis Mendilibar’s Europa League squad, where he appeared eight times.

As per Sportime, United initially indicated interest in the Greece U21 star in December. After conducting thorough scouting on the forward, the club have now ‘moved to the next level’ to sign him.

His off-ball ability and technicality piqued the interest of several top European clubs, including the Red Devils, who have now made concrete interest in signing the 6ft 1in centre-forward, as per the report.

Although the 47-time Greek champions are reluctant to sell the player, the report adds that the situation could change as United have now entered the fray to sign the teenager, who Transfermarkt values at a meagre €8m (£6m).

Prospect

United hope to wrap up what has been a disappointing season by their standards.

Domestically, while they’ve recorded impressive results like the win over Manchester City and draws to Liverpool and Arsenal with an injury-plagued squad, their overall performances have been below par, and they seem to rise to the occasion only when the pressure becomes high.

While some key experienced players have been earmarked for a possible move to the club in the summer, United are also looking to sign some of the best promising young talents to Old Trafford.

The signings of 17-year-old Pedro Leon from Paraguayan side Cerro Porteño, 19-year-old Sékou Koné from Malian club Guidars FC, along with Ayden Heaven (18) and Chido Obi-Martin (17) from Arsenal, highlight the club’s ambition to secure some of the world’s brightest talents.

Kostoulas, who is the Greek Super League’s youngest-ever goalscorer, has now been earmarked by the club for a move to Old Trafford following his impressive breakout season.

Ruben Amorim’s knack for giving youngsters a first-team pathway could hand United the advantage, but whether Olympiacos would hold on to their prized asset for another season remains to be seen.