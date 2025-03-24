Arsenal ‘well advanced’ to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer

Arsenal are ‘very advanced’ in completing a swoop for Real Sociedad’s midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The Spain international has been linked to moves away from San Sebastián, with Liverpool and Arsenal coming close to signing him last summer. His strong form for Imanol Alguacil’s side has been evident this season despite the team’s poor run of results.

A move away from the club is now increasingly likely, with Real Madrid also indicating interest. Still, it appears Arsenal could poach the midfielder from the LaLiga giants following recent reports.

As per AS, the Gunners are ‘very advanced’ in completing the transfer of Zubimendi to the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that the Gunners are preparing a €60m (£50m) offer to trigger his release clause and bring him to North London, where he would potentially join former teammate Mikel Merino at the club.

However, they face stern competition from European giants Madrid, who have earmarked the 26-year-old for a move to the Bernabéu after his contract expires in 2027.

It is unlikely that the midfielder will wait for Madrid by spending another season with the White and Blues, making a move to Arsenal possible in the summer.

Zubimendi to Arsenal

Zubimendi has emerged as one of the highly sought-after midfielders over the past two transfer windows.

The midfielder has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, and reports from AS now suggest that Madrid are also in the fray for the Spain international’s signature.

However, the Gunners are reported to be ahead in the race, and the Spaniard’s possible addition would give Mikel Arteta’s midfield a huge boost in the potential title challenge next season.

Zubimendi is a world-class number six who is comfortable in the number eight role. His best attributes are his efficiency on the ball, ability to manoeuvre the opponent’s press, and control of the tempo of the game.

His attributes suit Arteta’s dominant style of play, and he’ll be a perfect replacement for Jorginho, who is tipped to leave the club in the summer.