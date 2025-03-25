Tottenham Hotspur looking to trump Chelsea to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur’s attack is expected to undergo a number of changes in the summer. Timo Werner will be sent back to RB Leipzig at the end of his loan spell, while Richarlison also might be allowed to go should a convincing offer be made for him. Son Heung-min will be the team’s only natural left winger and with his age in mind, it is imperative a new signing is made.

GiveMeSport has reported that Tottenham are ‘doing groundwork’ to sign Borussia Dortmund ace Jamie Gittens in the summer. The 20-year-old is having a breakthrough campaign at the Signal Iduna Park and is expected to depart for a bigger club sooner rather than later. His asking price is reportedly set at £83 million with Chelsea keen on his transfer too.

Spurs have no real shortage of money and are hoping to beat Chelsea by expediting their interest in the young Englishman, who has struck 11 goals and provided four assists in all competitions for Dortmund this season. Apart from his preferred role on the left, Gittens can also play on the right flank and as a number 10, thus offering a good amount of tactical flexibility.

Chelsea would be fancy beating Spurs to Gittens

Although Tottenham Hotspur have kickstarted negotiations for Jamie Gittens, talks for him might continue until the summer, by which time a number of other clubs could also declare an interest in him. Chelsea are one of the teams heavily linked with him and are likely to have a significant upper hand on Spurs in their bid to acquire the forward.

His transfer fee will not be much of an issue for them and they can offer him a better wage than Spurs could. The Blues are also the likelier of the two sides to play in the Champions League next season, which will very possibly be a decisive cue. Finally, at Spurs, Gittens might have to compete for minutes with Son Heung-min but at Chelsea, he could be an undisputed starter right from the word go considering his exceptional performances this season.