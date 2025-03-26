Tottenham & Liverpool ‘vying’ to sign Jonathan Tah

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are reportedly ‘vying’ to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at BayArena in recent years, winning the Bundesliga title and DFB Pokal trophy last season. He even helped his side lift the German Super Cup ahead of this campaign.

Tah has been guiding Leverkusen to mount a Bundesliga title charge this term but Xabi Alonso’s side are currently six points behind the league leader Bayern Munich with eight games remaining.

Following his recent eye-catching displays for Leverkusen, he has established himself as a key player for Germany and Die Mannschaft have reached the semi-final of the Nations League.

However, the defender’s future has been a subject of speculation in recent months as his existing deal with Leverkusen is set to expire at the end of this season.

Battle

Fichajes state that Tah has decided not to renew his deal with Leverkusen so he will become a free agent this summer. Barcelona were initially favourites to hire him but their difficult financial situation has opened the doors for other clubs.

Moreover, following Ronald Araujo’s decision to remain in Barcelona by extending his deal, Tah might not want to join the Blaugrana. Bayern Munich were also interested in him but aren’t planning to enter the race to sign the defender.

Therefore, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign the German international by beating other European giants in this race.

Spurs have struggled this season and it is down to their injury problems at the back. Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven were out with their respective problems for several months, while Radu Dragusin is set to remain sidelined for an extended period due to a serious knee issue. So, the Lilywhites are seemingly planning to add more depth to the centre-back position.

On the other hand, with Virgil van Dijk’s future continuing to hang in the air as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season, Liverpool appear to be looking to sign a new centre-back as a potential replacement for the Dutchman.

Tah, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is an experienced defender and might be a shrewd acquisition for the Reds or Spurs if either club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.