Man Utd looking to beat Liverpool in race to sign Kluivert

Manchester United are reportedly looking to beat Liverpool in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth star Justin Kluivert, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through Ajax Amsterdam’s youth system, the 25-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities for the Dutch giants. So, AS Roma decided to hire him but he failed to flourish in Serie A.

The Dutchman went on loan to several clubs around Europe before joining the Cherries permanently ahead of last season. He initially took time to settle down in the Premier League before enjoying a stellar campaign this term.

In 24 starts in the English top flight, he has netted 12 goals and registered six assists. Following his recent eye-catching performances, the forward was called up to play for the Netherlands in this international break.

He started both games for his country against Spain in the Nations League quarterfinal and even provided an assist. Unfortunately, he ended up on the losing side.

Kluivert to Man Utd

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have expressed their interest in Kluivert and have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop this summer.

The player is ready to leave Bournemouth to take the next step in his career and Andoni Iraola’s side want at least £42m to let their star man leave with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

However, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been monitoring his development this season. Therefore, United will have to overcome stiff competition to get the deal done.

The former Roma star is a versatile player as he can play on the flanks but has been showcasing his best in the attacking midfield position under Iraola.

Man Utd need new No.10s to help Ruben Amorim implement his style. The Portuguese boss likes to deploy 3-4-2-1 formation and uses CAMs rather than wingers.

So, he allowed the departure of Marcus Rashford and Antony in the winter window, while United are said to be prepared to cash-in on Alejandro Garnacho.

Kluivert would be an ideal option to play in one of the attacking midfield positions in Amorim’s system so he could be an excellent acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.