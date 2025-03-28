Liverpool ‘working on’ a deal to sign Milos Kerkez

Liverpool are reportedly ‘working on’ a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson have been reliable fixtures in the Reds’ defence during their recent successful years.

However, Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a deal to join Real Madrid as a free agent, while Van Dijk has also entered the final few months of his current contract and could leave this summer. Moreover, Robertson has been inconsistent this season so it appears the time has come for the Merseyside club to build a new backline.

Fichajes state that Liverpool want Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for the Scotsman and have already started ‘working ‘to lure him to Anfield this summer.

The Hungarian still has three years left in his current contract so Bournemouth aren’t in any rush to sell. But, the Cherries know keeping hold of the youngster won’t be easy should Liverpool eventually make a formal approach and in that case, they want around £40m.

Kerkez to Liverpool

The report further claim that this deal is on track and the youngster’s potential move to Anfield is just a ‘matter of time’.

Kerkez has been in impressive form for Bournemouth since joining ahead of last season. In 29 Premier League appearances thus far this term, he has scored two goals and registered five assists. Moreover, he has kept six clean sheets.

The Hungarian has helped Bournemouth beat Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal this term. Additionally, he has been guiding his side to mount a top-seven finish. Therefore, it is not a surprise to see Liverpool looking to secure his service to bolster the defence.

Kerkez is still just 21 and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup so they will resume their campaign after the international break when they take on Everton in the Premier League next week.