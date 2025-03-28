Man Utd plot swoop to sign West Ham target Oumar Solet

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United target and Udinese star Oumar Solet, as per Italian outlet Messaggero Veneto.

After terminating his contract with Red Bull Salzburg, the 25-year-old joined the Italian side as a free agent in this winter window. He has enjoyed a promising start in Serie A, registering a solitary assist and keeping five clean sheets in 10 league appearances.

The Frenchman has only signed a contract until 2027 at Bluenergy Stadium so speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the summer window.

Now, Messaggero Veneto claim that Man Utd have been impressed by Solet’s recent displays so they have expressed their interest in signing him. They have already ‘tested the waters’ over this deal with Udinese open to cashing-in on him if they receive an offer of around £25m[€30m] plus bonuses.

However, the Red Devils are set to face tough competition to get the deal done as West Ham are also considering hiring Solet and have also made a move to learn about the details of signing him.

Battle

Solet is a 6ft 3in tall right-footed centre-back. He is comfortable playing out from the back, strong and efficient in defensive contributions. So, he has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Man Utd decided to reinforce the defence by signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro last summer. But, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are looking likely to leave as free agents this summer, while Harry Maguire’s future is currently uncertain as his existing deal will expire in 2026.

Moreover, Lisandro Martínez has sustained a serious knee issue and is set to remain sidelined for a long time. So, Ruben Amorim’s side are planning to bolster the backline once again this summer.

On the other hand, West Ham also decided to strengthen the defensive department last summer and purchased Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman. But, new manager Graham Potter is willing to sign a new centre-back.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club or the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure Solet’s service in the upcoming transfer window.