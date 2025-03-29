Man Utd ready to sign Club Brugge star Ardon Jashari



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United are interested in signing Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could make several signings at the end of the season, and a new defensive midfielder could be pursued with the uncertainty over the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

Mainoo has yet to agree terms over a new deal and it has been reported that he could leave. Casemiro will enter the last year of his contract in July. Man United could cash in to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Calciomercato report that the Red Devils are ready to make a move for Jashari, who has grabbed attention of elite European clubs this campaign with his performances in the Champions League.

Club Brugge secured his signature from Luzern for £5 million last summer, but they are set to demand £25-29 million, having seen his stock rise exponentially over the course of the campaign.

United are showing keen interest in signing the 22-year-old midfielder, but the Red Devils are set to face competition from the likes of Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan as well as Roma.

Possible transfer

With the arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Casemiro’s playing time has drastically reduced.

The Brazil international has become a squad player under head coach Ruben Amorim. He got a regular run of starts before the international break, partly due to Ugarte’s injury concerns.

United could look to part ways with the 33-year-old this summer. There is no concrete interest at the moment, but the Red Devils will hope for a reasonable offer from the Saudi Pro League to arrive.

In that way, they could secure some funds to purchase Jashari. The 22-year-old is superb with the ball at his feet and has also excelled with his recoveries as well as his positioning in the centre of the park.

The midfielder has also managed 9 goal involvements for Brugge and could be prepared to make the next step in his career. United would be a lucrative destination for him even if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.