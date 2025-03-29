Man Utd ‘dream’ of signing Tottenham target Tyler Dibling

Manchester United reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Tottenham Hotspur target and Southampton star Tyler Dibling, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After gaining promotion, the Saints have endured a dire campaign in the Premier League this season, languishing at the bottom of the table with nine points from 29 games. They are currently 17 points behind the safety and are looking set to return to the Championship straight away.

Despite Southampton’s struggle, Dibling has displayed promising performances in the English top flight this season. As a result, he has attracted the attention of several big clubs ahead of the summer window.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano says that Tottenham love the Englishman and he is their top target. Therefore, they would be keen on hiring him this summer but it won’t be easy to get the deal done.

The journalist says to the same outlet that Man Utd are also interested in him and consider the 19-year-old as a ‘dream’ target. However, Southampton believe Dibling is one of the best young players in the world and is a unique talent, therefore, they want to make the most profit out of his departure and want around £100m.

Battle

If the Saints stay firm on their valuation, it will be difficult for Man Utd to hire him and the player will hold talks with Southampton at the end of this season to let them know about his future plans.

Romano said:

“It’s true. It is what[£100m] Southampton want, there are still two years left on his contract. He’s also kind of the dream target for Manchester United; he’s a player they like, but he’s very expensive with FFP for United. It all depends on Southampton, if they keep asking for this money, it will be complicated.”

Dibling is a versatile left-footed player and likes to play on the right flank. His ability to drive past opposition defenders is the highlight of his game and has excellent balance. Moreover, although he is still just 19 and hasn’t fully developed yet physically, the youngster is strong and has the ability to hold challenges.

Dibling would be an excellent option as one of the No.10s in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, while the youngster would also be a great acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see who will be able to secure Dibling’s service if he eventually leaves St Mary’s Stadium at the end of this season.