Man Utd keen on beating Arsenal & Liverpool to sign Ekitike

Manchester United are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ signing Arsenal and Liverpool target Hugo Ekitike, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils have been in pursuit of a new centre-forward this summer as Rasmus Hojlund has found it difficult to lead the line of a club of United’s stature alone at this early in his career.

Joshua Zirkzee was hired last summer to support the Dane but he isn’t a natural striker and has been looking more comfortable in the attacking midfield position.

Now, writing on X, Plettenberg says that Man Utd are ‘seriously considering’ signing Ekitike to bolster the attacking department and could make a concrete approach this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt already know about United’s desire to sign the Frenchman and expect that they will be forced to sell their star man this summer. They have slapped a whopping £67m price tag on his head with his current contract set to run until 2029.

Battle

However, the Red Devils will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus are also interested in him. However, the Gunners’ primary target is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and they have identified Ekitike as a potential alternative option if they fail to hire him.

Arsenal currently have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the striker options but are reportedly planning to find an upgrade. On the other hand, Liverpool are said to be looking to offload Darwin Núñez following his underwhelming spell in recent years and as a replacement for him, Arne Slot wants a new striker.

Frankfurt has been producing strikers in recent years with Ekitike being the new emergence. He has been in fine form this season, scoring 19 goals and registering eight assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 22-year-old is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker in future. Moreover, he is 6ft 3in tall and extremely quick, therefore, he has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League.

So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd, Liverpool or Arsenal if any of those clubs eventually manage to lure him away from Deutsche Bank Park Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.