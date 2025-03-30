Arsenal accelerate efforts to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt

Arsenal have accelerated efforts to sign Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The Gunners are currently without a recognised centre-forward due to injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta has resorted to deploying Mikel Merino, a central midfielder, in the role. Their shortage of attacking options is mainly due to a lack of depth, with the club failing to secure a striker in the past two transfer windows.

As per Tuttojuve, Arsenal are looking at centre-forward options for the summer and have earmarked Ekitike for a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

Following a successful season in which he has netted 19 goals and provided eight assists in 39 games across all competitions for Frankfurt, the France U21 star could secure a big-money move to Arsenal this summer, according to the report.

The report adds that the North London club have now accelerated efforts to complete the transfer as they look to strengthen their centre-forward position.

The 22-year-old’s contract at the Deutsche Bank Park will run out in 2029, and Frankfurt will likely demand above his €55m (£45m) Transfermarkt valuation following significant interest from several clubs for his signature.

Prolific forward

Ekitike is enjoying his most prolific season in top-flight football, having contributed 27 goals in 38 games across all competitions for Dino Toppmöller’s side this season.

A standout feature of his game is his high-intensity running, characterised by pace and determination. His ability to shrug off tacklers often leads to fouls being awarded in his favour, and his knack for creating goal-scoring opportunities on his own is invaluable, making him effective even against well-organised defensive blocks.

Ekitike has a keen sense of attacking movement and is a high-volume finisher, averaging over four shots per 90 minutes. His goals come from a diverse range of techniques, showcasing his adaptability in front of goal.

He is effective in all attacking phases, functioning as a dynamic second striker when out wide and showcasing the link-up play of a No. 9 when operating centrally, making him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

While Ekitike is not expected to leave for a cheap fee, the Frenchman still presents a more financially viable option for Arsenal, considering the excessive valuation of their other targets like Alexander Isak.