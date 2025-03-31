Man Utd monitoring Como’s forward Assane Diao

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Como’s winger Assane Diao over a possible move in the summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

The 19-year-old has been one of the brightest young prospects in Europe since making his breakthrough with Real Betis, having come through the ranks at the club. After 272 minutes of football with Los Verdiblancos, the two-cap Senegal international completed a move to Italian side Como to get regular playing time.

As per Schira, United’s scouts were at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday to watch Diao in action during the 1-1 Serie A clash against Empoli.

The Italian transfer expert adds that the Red Devils are monitoring the Senegalese winger, who has netted five goals in 12 games for Cesc Fàbregas this season, ahead of a possible swoop.

Having joined Biancoblù in January on a four-year contract, Diao’s deal will run until the summer of 2029. The youngster is already gathering interest this season following his impressive showings for his club.

The Senegal international is regarded as a future star and could follow in the footsteps of compatriots like Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr to grace the Premier League if United matches his €25m (£20m) Transfermarkt valuation.

Prospect

Real Betis have long been recognised for producing remarkable talent, with players like Fabián Ruiz and Dani Ceballos showcasing the academy’s reputation. Now, its latest rising star, Assane Diao, is capturing attention in Italy with impressive performances for Como.

The 19-year-old forward is renowned for his blistering speed and intelligence on the field. A key strength in Diao’s style of play is his ability to create opportunities from seemingly impossible situations. His exceptional agility and skill to take on defenders make him a constant menace in one-on-one encounters.

Additionally, Diao has demonstrated significant maturity and leadership on the pitch, playing with an assuredness that belies his youth. His decision-making abilities are improving steadily, and his dedication to honing his skills makes him an attractive proponent for top European clubs like Man United.

Given the Red Devils’ youth-driven focus on recruiting promising young talent, Diao is considered a fitting addition to their growing list of prospects to join the club, alongside players like Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven.