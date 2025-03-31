Ornstein: Arsenal developing strong interest to sign Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Sporting CP’s centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as per the Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The acquisition of a centre-forward is high on the Gunners’ transfer agenda this summer, with reports linking the club to several forwards, including Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

As per Ornstein, Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Isak, but Newcastle are hesitant to let the Swede leave except for a high fee. RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko has also been looked at, but a move for the 21-year-old remains uncertain at this point due to interest from other clubs.

Hence, Arsenal have now turned attention to Gyokeres, as Ornstein claims that newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta holds a long-standing interest in the Sweden international.

The 26-year-old, who is valued at €75m (£62m) by Transfermarkt, has previously been courted by the club among other options. However, according to the report, he has now become a more prominent option to strengthen Arteta’s attack in the summer with Arsenal now showing a ‘strong interest’.

Can Arsenal land the best forward in Europe?

A move for a recognisable centre-forward has been long overdue at the Emirates in recent seasons.

Arteta has preferred to utilise Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus upfront, but despite showing promise, both players remain unconvincing playing in an unnatural position.

Both forwards have been ruled out for the rest of the season with hamstring and anterior cruciate ligament injuries, respectively. The lack of depth in that position has seen Arteta deploy Mikel Merino upfront, and there’s no denying how costly this has been for their title race.

The club are now looking to address their glaring need for a forward in the summer with a prolific out-and-out forward, and Gyokeres fits the bill.

The 6ft 2in star is arguably the most in-form forward in Europe this season, with 42 goals and 11 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for the Verde e Brancos.

While his goalscoring prowess is his biggest ability, Gyokeres also excels in link-up and hold-up plays, a trait that’s essential in the Premier League. He’s also technically gifted and provides an array of goalscoring threats.

With a guaranteed starting role, salary increase, suitable playing style, and a possible number 9 shirt, Arsenal have everything to convince the player to move to North London and spearhead a possible title challenge next season.