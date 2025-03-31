Man Utd interested in signing Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca



According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United are interested in signing a new striker from Serie A this summer.

The Red Devils have misfired in front of goal in the Premier League and only 6 clubs have scored less this season.

Manager Ruben Amorim will be desperate to strengthen his strike force this summer and Tuttomercatoweb claim that Lorenzo Lucca is on their radar.

The Udinese striker is also attracting interest from Napoli, and they are apparently favourites to secure his services.

The Serie A heavyweights sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window and have plenty of money to spend this year.

Udinese are prepared to part ways with their prized asset for £29 million at the end of the season.

Lucca has managed 12 goals from 32 appearances for Udinese this campaign. Two of those have come from the penalty spot.

His statistics are not exemplary, and United need a better solution upfront if they want to push for Champions League football.

The Red Devils signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna last year but he has struggled to adapt to the physicality of the league.

Lucca has a good aerial presence at 201cms but he has been poor with his ball control and ability to link-up play.

The striker, praised as ‘very special‘ by teammate Maduka Okoye, does not have the credentials to become United’s 1st choice striker.

The 24-year-old is more likely to end up with Napoli, who may see him as an understudy to Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli have the advantage of Champions League football on their side. Lucca could also prefer to stay in the Italian top-flight. Continuity could be his prime focus in order to break into the Italian national side before the World Cup.

United need to pursue an alternative target with a better scoring record. Lille’s Jonathan David could be an option. The Canadian star, who has bagged 23 goals this season, is available on a free with his Lille contract expiring on June 30.