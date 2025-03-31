Man Utd keen on signing Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After moving to Jose Alvalade Stadium ahead of last season, the 26-year-old flourished in his career under Ruben Amorim and despite the Portuguese boss’ move to Old Trafford, he has continued showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.

He made 58 goal contributions last term and guided the Lions to win the Liga Portugal title. This season, he has scored 42 goals and registered 11 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The Swedish international has been helping his side to mount a title charge once again this campaign, sitting at the top of the league with a three-point lead from second-placed SL Benfica, who have a game in hand.

Now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano says that Gyokeres has agreed with Sporting to leave this summer to take the next step in his career and they are ready to sell him for a fee of around £54m plus bonuses, although he has a £84m release clause in his current contract.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Amorim is a ‘big fan’ of Gyokeres having already worked with him and Man Utd appreciate the player so they could make a formal proposal to secure his service this summer.

However, nothing is advanced yet and a move will be dependent on how much the Red Devils can spend on a striker this summer amid their financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has stated that Arsenal are also showing a keen interest in signing the 26-year-old as their new sporting director Andrea Berta has been a firm admirer of him. Therefore, Amorim’s side will have to overcome stiff competition to get the deal over the line.

Man Utd have struggled with goal-scoring problems this season. In 29 Premier League appearances, they have netted only 37 goals thus far and their goal difference is -3.

Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t been able to find his feet in the English top flight so purchasing a new centre-forward to upgrade this position would be the right decision and there aren’t many No.9s as prolific as Gyokeres in Europe at the moment.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for the record Premier League champions if they can eventually manage to secure his service.